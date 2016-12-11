Image zoom Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Once upon a time, back when Louis C.K. hosted Saturday Night Live in 2014, the late-night sketch comedy series introduced your new favorite 1970s cop show spoof: “Dyke & Fats,” starring Kate McKinnon as Les Dykawitz and Aidy Bryant as Chubbina Fatzarelli. This weekend, they returned for John Cena’s hosting gig to save Santa in a special Christmas-themed sketch.

When the holidays are in trouble, all it takes is a mini montage for this dynamic duo to save the day. Even their sergeant (Cena) is impressed, but they still have to deal with his misogyny. But they don’t let it slide — not for a second.

“I loved doing ‘Dyke & Fats,’ and if I had my choice, I would just film a ‘Dyke & Fats’ every day of the week,” Bryant told EW last year. “But I don’t know, that was so special to me that in some ways I never want to touch it again. But in other ways I want to do it all the time.”

Watch their return below.