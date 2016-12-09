type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA seasons 1 run date 10/31/15 performer Bruce Campbell, Jill Marie Jones, Lucy Lawless broadcaster Starz genre Action, Comedy, Horror

There’s no rest for the wicked in Ash vs Evil Dead — nor, it seems, for booze-guzzling blowhards. Both assertions are proven once again by a clip from this Sunday’s season 2 finale of the Starz horror-comedy, as Bruce Campbell’s titular sort-of hero (and, now, time traveler!) takes on Deadite Henrietta (Ted Raimi) in the basement of the Evil Dead franchise’s infamous cabin in the woods.

Ash vs Evil Dead costars Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago and Dana DeLorenzo. The season 2 finale screens Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

You can exclusively watch that new Ash vs Evil Dead clip above.