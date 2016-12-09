Ash vs Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell deals with a Deadite in season 2 finale

STARZ
Clark Collis
December 09, 2016 at 05:14 PM EST

Ash vs Evil Dead

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA
seasons
1
run date
10/31/15
performer
Bruce Campbell, Jill Marie Jones, Lucy Lawless
broadcaster
Starz
genre
Action, Comedy, Horror

There’s no rest for the wicked in Ash vs Evil Dead — nor, it seems, for booze-guzzling blowhards. Both assertions are proven once again by a clip from this Sunday’s season 2 finale of the Starz horror-comedy, as Bruce Campbell’s titular sort-of hero (and, now, time traveler!) takes on Deadite Henrietta (Ted Raimi) in the basement of the Evil Dead franchise’s infamous cabin in the woods.

Ash vs Evil Dead costars Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago and Dana DeLorenzo. The season 2 finale screens Sunday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

You can exclusively watch that new Ash vs Evil Dead clip above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now