type Stage Current Status In Season run date 08/06/15 performer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry director Thomas Kail author Lin-Manuel Miranda genre Musical

This Schuyler sister knows how to make an exit.

Thursday is Jasmine Cephas Jones’ last day in Hamilton. The actress, who plays Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, commemorated her final performance with a gorgeous Instagram photo. She strikes a powerful pose in her Peggy costume, saluting the marquee with a peace sign. It’s similar to the iconic pose that the trio of sisters strikes in the musical.

The actress captioned the photo with a touching note about what she’s learned from the show: “Thank you for the most life changing 2 years. Thank you for making a platform to show the world that diversity is important and it is a beautiful thing to just be who you are… That you are enough. What a ride! Now let’s do this one last time!”

Cephas Jones originated the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds on Broadway. After she exits, the only original main cast member who will still be in the show is Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison).