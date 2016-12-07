The Good Fight gets February premiere date

type TV Show genre Drama run date 02/19/17 performer Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie Producer Michelle King, Robert King broadcaster CBS All Access seasons 2 Current Status In Season

The Good Fight has officially gotten its premiere date.

The Good Wife spinoff, which will stream exclusively on CBS All Access, will hit screens on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere episode will air in a special broadcast preview on CBS, but the rest of the series will be exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

The show, which comes from Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski (Diane), Cush Jumbo (Lucca), and Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie as Diane’s goddaughter Maia. The series will begin one year after the events of The Good Wife‘s finale, and will follow Diane and Maia as they join Lucca at his law firm after a financial scam destroys Maia’s reputation as a lawyer and wipes out Diane’s savings.

Zach Grenier and Jerry Adler are also set to reprise their roles as David Lee and Howard Lyman, and the cast will be rounded out by Justin Bartha, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Paul Guilfoyle, Bernadette Peters, Erica Tazel, and Gary Cole, who will return in the recurring role of Diane’s husband Kurt.

CBS All Access is a digital subscription video on-demand live streaming platform launched by network earlier this year. Its first series, Big Brother: Over the Top, premiered this fall. The Good Fight will be the first original drama series for the service.