From sold out arenas to dive bars, now backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Lady Gaga know how to entertain a crowd.

The Joanne musician and upcoming Super Bowl halftime show headliner led a sing-along of her single “Million Reasons” with a flock of models backstage to warm up before the curtain was pulled. Gaga was the most into it, but a few models matched her excitement in belting the single at Paris’ Grand Palais.

Gaga won’t be the only musician on hand. The Weeknd and Bruno Mars, who both released albums earlier this month, will perform during the big event.

See the moment below. The 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.