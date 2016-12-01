type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 06/10/13 broadcaster Comedy Central genre Comedy

During the Bush administration, Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show became popular for its host’s witty and angry takedowns. In recent years, as The Daily Show alumni have spread to all corners of TV, this brand of viral outrage synthesis has been modified by the likes of John Oliver and Samantha Bee. But that technique isn’t limited to a particular political stance; over the past year, The Blaze’s Tomi Lahren has become a Facebook sensation for her conservative attacks on the likes of Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement. A summit of sorts took place on Wednesday night when Lahren stopped by Stewart’s old stomping grounds to talk to his Daily Show successor, Trevor Noah.

“I’m in the lion’s den, Trevor,” Lahren said as they began their interview. Noah’s first question was right to the point, though: Why so angry? Lahren’s videos are marked not just by how fast she talks, but the anger with which she denounces, say, anti-Trump protestors.

“Sometimes people just need to be called on their sh–,” Lahren said. “You’re protesting a fair and free election, that to me says you need to be called on your sh– a bit. Time to clear the streets, time to move on, time to make America great again.”

Noah also noted that for someone who says she isn’t racist, Lahren sure seems to spend a lot of time defending herself on that front. Why is that? Lahren, for her part, said she wished it was acceptable for people to disagree with each other without accusations of racism entering into the discussion.

“I wish that we could disagree with each other without thinking we are bad people,” Lahren said. “So because I criticize a black person or the Black Lives Matter movement, that doesn’t mean that i’m anti-black or that I’m racist. I’m criticizing a movement. I criticize Colin Kaepernick — that doesn’t mean I don’t believe in his First Amendment rights. I believe in my First Amendment rights to criticize him.”

Despite that defense, Lahren’s videos do tend to be quite hyperbolic. Noah responded with an example: Her claim that the Black Lives Matter movement, which protests unjustified police violence against black people, is like the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist organization that beat, lynched, and terrorized black Americans for decades.

“Do you really believe you’re not being mal-intentioned when you say things like Black Lives Matter is the new KKK?” Noah asked. “Because you realize Black Lives Matter can’t be the new KKK when the KKK is still around. They have not vacated their premises, and most importantly to say Black Lives Matter is the new KKK is to really minimize what the KKK did and what they stand for. That is not the same thing.”

Watch the full clip below. It certainly makes for interesting viewing.