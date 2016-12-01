Big Bang Theory: Christopher Lloyd guest apperance first look

CBS
placeholder
Natalie Abrams
December 01, 2016 at 08:56 PM EST

The Big Bang Theory

type
TV Show
genre
Sitcom
run date
09/24/07
performer
Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar
Producer
Chuck Lorre
broadcaster
CBS
seasons
12

Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd will make his guest star debut in Thursday’s episode of The Big Bang Theory — and EW has an exclusive first look.

Details on who the Back to the Future alum is playing are being kept under wraps, but his character’s name is Theodore.

In the episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) argue over who will get custody of their shared belongings. Suffice it to say, it doesn’t go over well. So why is Lloyd in their apartment? Find out when The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

