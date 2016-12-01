type TV Show genre Sitcom run date 09/24/07 performer Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar Producer Chuck Lorre broadcaster CBS seasons 12

Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd will make his guest star debut in Thursday’s episode of The Big Bang Theory — and EW has an exclusive first look.

Details on who the Back to the Future alum is playing are being kept under wraps, but his character’s name is Theodore.

In the episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) argue over who will get custody of their shared belongings. Suffice it to say, it doesn’t go over well. So why is Lloyd in their apartment? Find out when The Big Bang Theory airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.