type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG seasons 4 run date 07/19/13 performer Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet broadcaster ABC genre Action Adventure

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

Great news: Coulson & Co are still alive! Bad news: Their fight has only just begun.

During Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it was revealed that when Eli set off that blast, Coulson (Clark Gregg), Fitz (Iain de Caestecker), and Robbie (Gabriel Luna) got stuck between dimensions, much like what happened with Eli’s former team, only they couldn’t interact with this dimension.

To help set them free, Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) enlisted the help of Dr. Radcliffe (John Hannah) to read the Darkhold. Ultimately, it was AIDA who decoded the magical text, opening up a dimensional door not unlike the ones used in Doctor Strange.

“Doctor Strange firmly established that there is a lot of ‘science’ in the universe that presents itself as magic,” executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen tell EW via email. “This would fall into that category and was intentionally visually reminiscent of that film.”

While AIDA provided a happy reunion, it seems the access to the Darkhold has caused AIDA to consider potentially building a new life of her own — the tag revealed the android building a brain. “Nothing to worry about,” the S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses deadpan. “Everything is going to be just fine.”

The same can’t be said for the team, who must take the fight to Eli in the Dec. 6 winter finale. S.H.I.E.L.D. will team up with the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider — though Mack (Henry Simmons) briefly had the misfortune of being inhabited by the Spirit of Vengeance during the penultimate hour. After his murderous rampage, Mack clutched a photo of someone named Hope and seemed all too eager to team up with Robbie to take down Eli in the end. Who exactly is Hope? The producers won’t say, “but we think you get a sense from the episodes that thoughts of Hope are a source of great pain for Mack.” No kidding.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.