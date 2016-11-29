What's leaving HBO Now this December

HBO is giving users their last chance to watch some of their favorites before they disappear after the holidays.

Action movie lovers can see Jason Bourne return to New York to finally learn who he is in The Bourne Ultimatum. For those in need of a good laugh, they better check out Dumb and Dumber before it disappears, or Guy Ritchie’s ’60s spy romp The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Those in need of a throwback can always turn to Say Anything — at least until it goes away.

See the full list below.

Leaving Dec. 31

Bad Santa (2003)

Black Sea (2014)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

Catacombs (2007)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Ghost (1990)

High Fidelity (2000)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Lost in Space (1998)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

MI-5 (2015)

Mistress America (2015)

Naked Lunch (1991)

National Treasure (2004)

Next Friday (2000)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Pan (2015)

Poltergeist (1982)

Reindeer Games (2000)

Say Anything… (1989)

Scarface (1983)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)