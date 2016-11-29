'Beyond the Truth' by Anne Holt: EW Review

Tina Jordan
January 10, 2017

We gave it an A-

When you think of Scandinavian noir, names like Stieg Larsson, Henning Mankell, and Camilla Läckberg probably come to mind, not Anne Holt. That may be about to change. Holt—dubbed “the godmother of modern Norwegian crime fiction” by Nesbø——consistently delivers in her series. And Beyond the Truth, the seventh novel to star brilliant but emotionally damaged Oslo detective Hanne Wilhelmsen, is her best yet. Watching Hanne pick through the strands of a complex quadruple homicide is fascinating, but watching her grapple with personal relationships is absolutely gutting. This is a character who’s going to get in your head—and stay there.

