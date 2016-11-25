Selena Gomez has officially ended her social media silence.

On Thursday, the singer shared her first Instagram post in nearly three months as she thanked her fans for their support.

“I have a lot to be thankful for this year,” wrote Gomez, 24. “My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough.’”

She added, “I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless.”

Along with the message, Gomez shared a black-and-white image of herself with fans.

Just last weekend, the star made her triumphant return to the spotlight at the American Music Awards after taking time off to focus on her emotional health.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the entertainer — who has lupus — was seeking professional help to get back into a positive headspace.

“She decided to clear her calendar for the year in order to have this be her priority for future happiness and didn’t want to leave any promoters at bay,” a source close to Gomez told PEOPLE at the time about the star’s career break. “She feels relieved that she can now make more sense of why she was feeling the way she was and is optimistic about the future.”

Gomez also told PEOPLE in a statement that lupus had contributed to her stress, anxiety and depression.