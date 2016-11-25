Gilmore Girls revival solves the mystery of Mr. Kim

Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, ... Gilmore Girls type TV Show network



Spoiler alert: If you haven't watched the "Spring" episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, you might want to stop reading now.

One of the biggest mysteries in the Gilmore Girls universe is that of Mr. Kim. In the first season of Gilmore, Lane mentions her "parents," plural, but in the original series, we only ever meet Mrs. Kim. And for years, fans wondered if Mr. Kim was alive, locked in a basement, or even someone we knew around Stars Hollow. Not even Keiko Agena, who plays Lane, knew the answer. Although, she did have a theory.

"I always felt like my mother was married," Agena tells EW. "My mom never seemed like a widower, and she never seemed like a divorcée." And now, thanks to the "Spring" episode of the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival, we all know that Agena was right: Mrs. Kim is neither a widow nor a divorcée because… Mr. Kim is alive and well!

During the town's International Spring Food Festival, Lane tells Rory, "Oh, hey, my dad's here!" She and Rory then both wave to none other than Mr. Kim, who finally has a face. Now, whether he's been in Stars Hollow this whole time is to be determined, but at least we know he's alive!

In fact, everyone say hello to Mr. Kim…

Image Credit: Netflix

