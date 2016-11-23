Seth Meyers calls out Donald Trump for his conflicts of interest

type TV Show Current Status In Season

It’s only been a few weeks since Donald Trump was elected president, and already it seems like he may have some major conflicts of interest due to his business dealings all over the world. As Seth Meyers pointed out on Tuesday night, Trump had promised during the campaign to keep his business dealings separate from his presidency, but Trump has already taken time off from the transition to meet with foreign business partners and allowed his daughter Ivanka (who is supposed to take over his businesses) to sit in on a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“A bullying authoritarian who meets in secret with foreign leaders and receives gifts of gold? We’re probably a month away from Trump growing out a Saddam Hussein mustache,” Meyers said.

In addition to being explicitly banned in the Constitution, the president receiving foreign business money would stand in stark contrast to Trump’s promises to “drain the swamp” of corruption in Washington, D.C.

“That’s right, Trump is going to drain the swamp, and then he’s going to build a golf course on the swamp, bottle the swamp water, and sell it to voters as Trump All-Natural Elixir,” Meyers said.

