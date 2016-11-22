type TV Show Current Status In Season

As enjoyable a game as Pictionary is, it’s definitely missing an element of physical contact. Jimmy Fallon fixed that on Monday night, when he brought out a new Tonight Show game called Tandem Sculptionary. In this game, teammates take turns putting their arms in front of the other and molding a prompted object until their partner guesses it. The two teams consisted of Fallon and Joe Jonas against Jason Sudeikis and Kristen Chenoweth.

Both teams proved pretty adept at the new game. Sudeikis quickly guessed Chenoweth was making “candlestick,” and Jonas even caught Fallon’s “giraffe.” After “palm tree” and “toothbrush,” the two teams settled down for a final face-off. Fallon and Cheonweth both tried molding “saxophone,” but Jonas guessed it first to secure the win.

Watch the clip below.