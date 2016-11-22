Gabrielle Union spoke to Lena Dunham about 'white girl privilege'

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Gabrielle Union isn’t afraid to keep it real with her fellow celebrities.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Birth of a Nation actress revealed that she has no problem calling out white actresses, such as Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer and Kate Upon, on their “white girl privilege.”

For example, the interviewer noted that Union was critical of Upton’s condemnation of Colin Kaepernick, the NFL player who has taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. “Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country,” the model wrote on Instagram earlier this year.

While it is unclear what prompted their talk, Union has, according to the magazine, already had a productive conversation with Dunham about “white girl privilege.”

As for the other aforementioned actresses, Union has already suggested having conversations in which she might “help to explain the oppressive systems that have benefited and allowed them to say these careless, insensitive and offensive things.”

Overall, Union said she is tired of the “bulls—” that comes along with being an African-American woman in Hollywood. “That sense of being hyper-visible or invisible on sets,” she explains.

“When do you stand up and point out every micro-aggression, and when do you stand down so you’re not the angry black person all the time? It’s tiring,” she adds. “It feels like another job that you’re not getting paid for — that is all-encompassing.”