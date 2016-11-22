Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda tease Millennials: The Musical

Will Robinson
November 22, 2016 at 12:00 PM EST

Lin-Manuel Miranda has teamed with Dwayne Johnson to make another generation-defining musical.

The Moana duo dished on their new fake play Millennials: The Musical in a behind-the-scenes featurette released Tuesday. Miranda shares the fake origin story, which was so similar to the legendary stories of theatre’s past.

“When a brilliant young artist named Michael Palomar DM’ed us on Twitter with his vision for Millennials: The Musical, we couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough,” he says. Adds The Rock: “I love pitches under 140 characters.”

Enter Palomar, a stereotypical hipster youth who derides participation ribbons and is subject to creative whims — like changing the script a week out from opening night. That doesn’t go over well with the cast, causing leads to leave and sending support staff scrambling.

See the teaser above. The full musical is slated to be released next Tuesday on The Rock’s YouTube channel. Moana opens Wednesday.

