Adam McKay to direct Dick Cheney movie at Paramount

After delving into the devastating 2008 financial crisis with his Oscar-winning 2015 feature The Big Short, Adam McKay is again looking to real-world inspiration for his latest project.

EW has confirmed the filmmaker will direct a currently untitled drama about Dick Cheney for Paramount, based on a screenplay he wrote shortly after winning an Academy Award for writing The Big Short at February’s Oscar ceremony. He will reportedly shop the script to actors in the near future.

Cheney, who served as vice president under George W. Bush between 2001 and 2009, was a staunch supporter of the Iraq war, and infamously shot his quail-hunting partner, Texas attorney Harry Whittington, by accident in 2006.

“I’ve always found Cheney fascinating,” McKay told Deadline, which first reported news of the film’s development. “Questions of what drove him, what his beliefs were; but once we started digging I was astounded at how much he had shaped modern America’s place in the world and how shocking the methods were by which he gained his power.”

Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment (12 Years a Slave, Moonlight) will produce the Cheney flick, along with McKay, Will Ferrell, and Kevin Messick — McKay’s partners at Gary Sanchez (The Boss, Get Hard).

McKay has directed six major features before, including Ferrell vehicles like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. In addition to winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, he was also nominated as a director for helming The Big Short.