Disney World's Avatar attraction releases first footage

Derek Lawrence
November 21, 2016 at 07:32 PM EST

Avatar

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
162 minutes
Wide Release Date
12/18/09
performer
Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
director
James Cameron
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
James Cameron
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Animation

Avatar director James Cameron stopped by D23’s Destination D: Amazing Adventures over the weekend to give a first look at Pandora — The World of Avatar, an attraction opening at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in summer 2017.

The experience will send guests down the Na’vi River Journey and end in a bioluminescent rainforest, where they will be greeted by a respected member of the Na’vi, the Shaman of Songs, seen in the brief first look above.

The quest through this version of Pandora will also include the Avatar Flight of Passage, an excursion that will have guests taking an aerial trip on a banshee over the world.

Avatar 2 is set to arrive in late 2018, while three subsequent sequels will be joining the franchise in 2020, 2022, and 2023. In addition, Avatar: Discover Pandora, an interactive attraction, will launch a worldwide tour in December. Get a glimpse at Pandora — The World of Avatar above.

