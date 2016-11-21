type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 124 minutes release date 11/23/16 director Robert Zemeckis genre Drama

It’s the movie that sparked a million rumors, as its debut trailer curiously dropped the same day Angelina Jolie announced her split from star Brad Pitt, offering audiences a first glimpse at intimate scenes the A-lister shares with his Oscar-winning costar, Marion Cotillard. The internet buzzed with unsubstantiated claims of infidelity, forcing Cotillard herself to issue a statement in which she called out the “haters” for twisting the details of the story into the realm of untruth.

So, was all the drama worth it? Critics have weighed in on the historical romantic thriller, set in the 1940s during World War II, which follows the tumultuous relationship between a Canadian intelligence officer, Max (Pitt) and a French resistance fighter, Marianne (Cotillard), who fall in love after meeting on a dangerous mission in North Africa, only to cross paths once again in London, where they marry. Max begins to suspect Marianne might actually be a Nazi spy, however, and is ordered by his military superiors to surveil and kill her if, in fact, she’s a traitor.

Early reviews suggest the film, while boasting signature hallmarks of director Robert Zemeckis’ lengthy filmography, including lavish sets, glamorous costumes, and breathtaking visuals, marks yet another lackluster entry into the filmmaker’s oeuvre — one that, despite what its steamy trailers would suggest, fails to generate tangible chemistry between its leads.

“As Pitt’s marriage collapsed in the real world, social media buzzed impertinently about the Allied stars’ relationship,” Peter Bradshaw writes for The Guardian. “But in this film, there is no chemistry, no romantic fusion, no Bradion, no Mariobrad. Their screen passion bursts forth like a cold wet teabag falling out of a mug that you have upended over the kitchen sink and don’t much feel like washing up.”

The Wrap‘s Robert Abele agrees.

“It’s especially problematic that Pitt seems wholly miscast, and Cotillard turns in an awkwardly pitched performance,” he writes. “Though the two of them still look beautiful here, the movie’s title doesn’t hold water regarding their chemistry.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland enjoyed watching Pitt and Cotillard as an on-screen couple more than her peers, though she blames Zemeckis’ direction and Steven Knight’s (Dirty Pretty Things) script for biting off more than it can chew, derailing an otherwise exciting historical romp.

“… things really pop when the duo are waging a cold war with the world around them, all guns blazing and can-do attitude… But once their first mission – quite improbably, though expertly choreographed – goes off without a hitch, Steven Knight’s script pulls the pair apart in service to an entirely different storyline, one that’s both less entertaining and much more convoluted than the film’s snappy first act,” she writes.

One of the few major film journalists writing positively of Pitt and Cotillard’s shared screen presence (and the entire film around them) is EW’s Chris Nashawaty.

“Allied is directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump), and it runs with the slick, well-oiled precision that a seasoned professional brings to the job. It’s not trying to be flashy or arty, it just wants to get the job done. And it does that and a little more,” he writes in his review, giving the film a B+ grade. “You may know exactly where a movie like Allied is leading you, but its two smart, smoldering leads make you want to take the ride.”

Also praising Zemeckis’ handling of a many-layered plot is The Village Voice‘s Bilge Ebiri, who called the time-tested filmmaker’s skills “quiet” and deliberately precise with regards to the material at hand.

“Allied wears its conventionality on its sleeve, and proudly so. But in between what may be familiar plot developments, Zemeckis and his cast find ways to pull us in, and even keep us guessing as to these characters’ true natures,” his review reads. “Allied doesn’t deliver any particularly shocking twists or turns; the real surprise here is how much a well-told, well-acted tale can still resonate.”

Read on for more Allied review excerpts ahead of the film’s Nov. 23 theatrical debut.

