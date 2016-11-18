Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump during a keynote speech at the Texas Conference for Women this week, expressing both concern over his controversial rhetoric and optimism about his pledge to fight the Islamic State group.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney said Trump’s past comments “that there should be a religious test imposed on entering the U.S., or the fact that there should be state-sponsored torture, or that families of suspected terrorists should all be killed — all of those things are violations of international human rights law and the values that underlie that.”

The 38-year-old British barrister, who is married to the politically outspoken actor George Clooney, also warned that America’s global reputation is facing questions. “I think there’s some concern from abroad as to, are these things actually going to happen, or is the U.S. going to lose some of the moral standing that it has internationally,” she said.

Clooney did convey cautious optimism about Trump’s stated commitment to fighting the militant organization known as the Islamic State or ISIS — a group she has been waging a legal battle against.

“The president-elect has said that fighting ISIS is actually a priority,” Clooney said. “So it may be that there can be progress, and obviously everyone has to respect the outcome of the democratic process here, and we have to hope for the best.”