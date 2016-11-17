type TV Show genre Action, Sci-fi run date 01/21/16 performer Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Arthur Darvill, Dominic Purcell broadcaster The CW seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Will Ray find his new place among the Legends of Tomorrow?

After the A.T.O.M. suit was destroyed in Feudal Japan, D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Ray (Brandon Routh) has been struggling with what it means to be a hero, providing “an opportunity to grow and find himself,” Routh told EW on our weekly SiriusXM show Superhero Insider. “I was looking forward to having some real character emotion to play.”

Ray has since found advice from a surprising source in Mick (Dominic Purcell), who gave him Captain Cold’s (Wentworth Miller) cold gun in a bid to help him find what makes him a hero — though it was ultimately destroyed. “It’s a continual evolution,” Routh says. “He’s finding other ways to contribute to complete that journey of what it is to be a hero. The cold gun was important for the episode… it served its purpose, but that was never who Ray was going to be.”

Ray’s journey will take a new turn in Thursday’s episode when the Legends return to the Wild West and once again cross paths with Jonah Hex. “What happens in episode 6 is pretty influential for Ray in his journey and his participation in the crossover,” Routh says. Routh also teases much more about the upcoming four-way crossover, which you can hear in the full interview below:

The four-night crossover kicks off Nov. 28 with Supergirl at 8 p.m. ET on the CW. Pick up this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly to get more info on the event.