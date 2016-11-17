James Corden’s Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts game forces celebrities to either disclose uncomfortable truths or withstand nasty snacks. On Wednesday night, it was Kendall Jenner’s turn to sit across the table of gross-out food from Corden.

Jenner told the truth in her first question, when Corden asked her to rank the names of her nieces and nephews in descending order of quality (North, Saint, Dream). “I still love them, I still love them,” she said, justifying picking favorites.

But while she was willing spill her guts about her famous family, the same could not be said when Corden asked her to name her least favorite member of Taylor Swift’s squad. Upsetting the group is perhaps even more terrifying than drinking bird saliva.

Corden started off rough, with Jenner asking him to choose between his parents (who were in the audience). He ate cod sperm instead. When his next question faced him with bull penis and asked him to name a guest he refused to have back on the show, Corden turned and asked, “Who wrote these?” before taking the bull penis.

Watch the clip below.