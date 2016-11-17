As far as most Gilmore Girls fans are concerned, you are either Team Dean (Jared Padalecki), Team Jess (Milo Ventimiglia), or Team Logan (Matt Czuchry) when it comes to Rory’s love life. (Unless you’re Team Marty or Team Rory.)

It all started in Gilmore‘s second season, when Jess Mariano came into town and Rory found herself torn between sweet Dean and mysterious Jess. Spoiler: Dean eventually broke things off, and Rory wasted no time in making her interest in Jess known (at least until season 4 when she was back to Dean).

And then once Rory went to Yale, she met Logan Huntzberger, the playboy who would later get in a screaming argument with Jess at a bar. Long story short: Rory has three exes, and they don’t particularly like one another. However, the same can’t be said for the actors.

During EW‘s cover shoot for this week’s Gilmore Girls cover, Ventimiglia interrupted Padalecki’s on-camera interview for a quick goodbye, which included a kiss on the cheek, a selfie, and a hug. Does that make us Team… Jean?

Watch the moment play out above, and check out the selfie from the moment, which Ventimiglia tweeted, below:

Yup @samhighfill, @jarpad & I really do love eachother (here's the photo to go along with the video, blurry & all) #GilmoreGirlsRevival. MV pic.twitter.com/tQo5OURvrG — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 16, 2016

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life hits Netflix on Friday, Nov. 25.