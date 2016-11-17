Gilmore Girls type TV Show network The CW

It’s a question Gilmore Girls fans have been debating for years, and star Alexis Bledel has insight into the romantic relationships of her character Rory, breaking them all down in a clip from the new episode of EW Reunites: Gilmore Girls on the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN).

“They were all interesting for different reasons,” Bledel says. “The three of them are such different people that bring out very different things in my character, which I think is why it was so great that [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino] kind of conceived them that way.”

It all starts with Dean Forester, played by Jared Padalecki (who says he’s team Jess — while Milo Ventimiglia, ironically, is team Dean). “The first one I guess is like her first love, so she’s sort of swept away and it’s very impactful for her,” Bledel explains. “I mean she kind of has a long road to get over that one.”

Then there’s Jess Mariano (Ventimiglia), a bad boy who “totally loved” Rory, and she the same. “Jess kind of is like a shock to the system,” she says. “It’s like a complete 180 from where she was so she’s trying to discover another side of her personality and be challenged more intellectually, have fun kind of in a different, more grown-up way.”

Last is college boyfriend Logan Huntzberger, realized on screen by Matt Czuchry. “Logan, to me, always seemed like it’s her version of someone, like what she thinks her dad was like,” Bledel reveals. “His life is more like what Lorelai and Christopher, like their relationship, maybe this would’ve been what their life would have been like if they had stayed together.”

Bledel adds, with a laugh, “That’s the most I’ve ever said about that.”

