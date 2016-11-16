Grey's Anatomy: Kevin McKidd teases disaster in midseason finale

Natalie Abrams
November 16, 2016 at 07:26 PM EST

Grey's Anatomy

TV Show
Drama
03/27/05
Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr.
ABC
15
TV-14

Grey’s Anatomy has a tendency to go big with midseason finales — and Thursday’s episode is no exception.

When a building collapses in Seattle, Grey Sloan gets flooded with patients for an emotional hour that requires all hands on deck. “It’s a pretty big one for our midseason finale,” Kevin McKidd tells EW. “It brings in a lot of trauma to the hospital, so Owen is very busy.”

But there’s one person conspicuously MIA. In the wake of Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) telling Owen that she doesn’t want to have a baby, the duo have been on the outs. “In the middle of it all, he’s dealing with this missing-in-action situation where he can’t find Amelia,” McKidd says. “It’s pretty dramatic.” Still, viewers will get a pretty definitive answer on what’s next for the couple by episode’s end.

“It’s a wonderful episode,” McKidd adds. “It’s a good, solid midseason finale. It’s one of our finer moments.”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s midseason finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

