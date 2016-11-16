Friends: Here's how to make Ross' legendary Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich

Have you ever wanted to make your own Friends Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich? Well, now you can thanks to Binging with Babish, a YouTube series that teaches you how to make famous dishes from film and TV.

Binging with Babish released a video explaining how to make the beloved sandwich Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) makes for her brother, Ross (David Schwimmer), on Friends. The sandwich is made up of turkey, stuffing, gravy, and a slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle, a.k.a. the Moist Maker.

In the mouth-watering video, Binging with Babish host Andrew Rea walks you through making every component of the sandwich. Rea was pleasantly surprised by how well it turned out given its name: “Disgusting as the word ‘Moist Maker’ is, it makes a damned fine sandwich out of your delicious turkey day leftovers,” Rea wrote in the video’s caption. 

Watch the entire video above to learn how to make the sandwich.

