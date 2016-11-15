Scream Queens: Brooke Shields to appear

November 15, 2016

Scream Queens

TV Show
In Season
1
07/12/15
Emma Roberts, Lea Michele
Fox
Comedy, Horror

Yet another famous face is visiting the C.U.R.E. Institute: EW has learned exclusively that Brooke Shields (Lipstick Jungle) will guest star in the Dec. 13 episode of Fox’s Scream Queens.

The actress will play Dr. Scarlett Lovin, a television doctor in the vein of Dr. Oz who also happens to be the idol of the Chanels. 

Scream Queens returns tonight at 9 p.m. with a new episode that finds the hospital afflicted with… really bad foreign accents. Watch an exclusive clip below.

