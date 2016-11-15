Kris Connor/FilmMagic
Yet another famous face is visiting the C.U.R.E. Institute: EW has learned exclusively that Brooke Shields (Lipstick Jungle) will guest star in the Dec. 13 episode of Fox’s Scream Queens.
The actress will play Dr. Scarlett Lovin, a television doctor in the vein of Dr. Oz who also happens to be the idol of the Chanels.
Scream Queens returns tonight at 9 p.m. with a new episode that finds the hospital afflicted with… really bad foreign accents. Watch an exclusive clip below.
