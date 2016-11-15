type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 1 run date 07/12/15 performer Emma Roberts, Lea Michele broadcaster Fox genre Comedy, Horror

Yet another famous face is visiting the C.U.R.E. Institute: EW has learned exclusively that Brooke Shields (Lipstick Jungle) will guest star in the Dec. 13 episode of Fox’s Scream Queens.

The actress will play Dr. Scarlett Lovin, a television doctor in the vein of Dr. Oz who also happens to be the idol of the Chanels.

Scream Queens returns tonight at 9 p.m. with a new episode that finds the hospital afflicted with… really bad foreign accents. Watch an exclusive clip below.