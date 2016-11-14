Wednesday’s double installment of Chicago P.D. isn’t just a big deal because it’s super long. It’s also the end of Jon Seda’s time on the show… before he makes the move to Chicago Justice in the spring.

In the exclusive clip below, you can get a first look at the pivotal moment when State’s Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) offers Seda’s Antonio Dawson the role of chief investigator on his team.

“Hey, Antonio, are you happy in Intelligence? I’m making a change in the investigator’s office. It would be spearheading major investigations, not just Chicago — statewide,” Stone says. He goes on to sweeten the pot with “commander’s pay” and “regular hours.”

But even with all that, you didn’t think Dawson would leave Voight’s team that easily, did you? “I’m flattered, seriously, but I’m in the best unit in Chicago,” he says.

“What if I told you Sergeant Voight already signed off on it?” Uh, huh. Now that gave Dawson pause.

Guess we’ll have to see how his mind changes during the two-episode fall finale of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday at 9 and 10 p.m. ET on NBC.