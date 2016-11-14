type TV Show Current Status Pending seasons 16

Do you wanna be on top… again? Well, these 14 aspiring models certainly do. EW has the exclusive reveal of the contestants for VH1’s anticipated reboot of America’s Next Top Model.

Premiering Dec. 12 on VH1, this version of ANTM is hosted by singer/actress Rita Ora with a judging panel including supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliot, and stylist Law Roach. Previous host and model mentor Tyra Banks will still be involved as a producer on the series and make appearances on-camera.

EW also has an exclusive tease of the new season of ANTM and let’s just say not much has changed in terms of catty competition. Watch below…