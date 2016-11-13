type TV Show genre Comedy run date 10/11/75 creator Lorne Michaels broadcaster NBC seasons 43 Current Status Off Air tvpgr TV-14

What do little kids think of Donald Trump? And how do parents explain him to their children?

Saturday Night Live tries to answer those questions in a new sketch from its latest episode, which begins with CNN commentator Van Jones’ heartfelt, moving comments from election night. “It’s hard to be a parent tonight for a lot of us. You tell your kids, ‘Don’t be a bully.’ You tell your kids, ‘Don’t be a bigot.’ You tell your kids, ‘Do your homework and be prepared.’ And then you have this outcome, and you have people putting children to bed tonight, and they’re afraid of breakfast,” he said. “They’re afraid of, ‘How do I explain this to my children?’”

The sketch then opens in a children’s classroom: “We just had a big election for president,” Vanessa Bayer says to a table of kids. “Did your parents vote?”

They all scream, “Yes!” and Bayer asks, “Have you all heard of Donald Trump?” Another round of “yes!” ensues. “What have you heard about him?”

Their answers include:

“He’s funny but he’s kind of a bully.”

“He always talks about how great he is.”

“He’s got like weird fake hair.”

“He unleashed racism and xenophobia. We now must return to the dark ages of white presidents. Also my dad said that Donald Trump wills top and frisk my cat. We have a black cat. His name’s Pussy.”

That last little girl’s father? Host Dave Chappelle, who then shows up and tells the group, “Looks like my little girl is dropping some truth! Let’s get your stuff. We have to get Pussy from the vet. Bye kids!”

The clip ends with a message displayed across the screen, “Our children are watching.”