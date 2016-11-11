Hamilton Mixtape releases two new songs from Sia, Queen Latifah, Miguel, K'NAAN

EW Staff
November 11, 2016 at 01:41 PM EST

Hamilton

type
Stage
Current Status
In Season
run date
02/17/15-05/03/15
director
Thomas Kail
author
Lin-Manuel Miranda
genre
Musical

The Hamilton Mixtape has released two more new songs from the collection, which tapped artists like Kelly Clarkson, Busta Rhymes, Chance The Rapper, and The Roots to reimagine songs from the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway smash.

Both “Satisfied,” by Sia, Miguel, and Queen Latifah, and “Immigrants (We Got The Job Done),” by K’NAAN, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, and Residente, are out now.

“Queen Latifah is one of the all time great MCs,” Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted after the songs debuted. “Her talents are manifold, but so proud/thrilled to hear her spitting again.”

These tracks follow the already released “It’s All Quiet Uptown,” by Kelly Clarkson, and “My Shot,” by The Roots, Nate Ruess, Joell Ortiz, and Busta Rhymes.

The whole collection is due out Dec. 2 and was executive produced by The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. Earlier this year, he told EW, “You can expect [Mixtape] to be as musically dynamic and to include as wide a range of inspirations as the [show]. But we’re not putting this out for comparison’s sake… they both have a life of their own.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now