Hamilton Mixtape releases two new songs from Sia, Queen Latifah, Miguel, K'NAAN

The Hamilton Mixtape has released two more new songs from the collection, which tapped artists like Kelly Clarkson, Busta Rhymes, Chance The Rapper, and The Roots to reimagine songs from the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway smash.

Both “Satisfied,” by Sia, Miguel, and Queen Latifah, and “Immigrants (We Got The Job Done),” by K’NAAN, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, and Residente, are out now.

“Queen Latifah is one of the all time great MCs,” Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted after the songs debuted. “Her talents are manifold, but so proud/thrilled to hear her spitting again.”

These tracks follow the already released “It’s All Quiet Uptown,” by Kelly Clarkson, and “My Shot,” by The Roots, Nate Ruess, Joell Ortiz, and Busta Rhymes.

The whole collection is due out Dec. 2 and was executive produced by The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. Earlier this year, he told EW, “You can expect [Mixtape] to be as musically dynamic and to include as wide a range of inspirations as the [show]. But we’re not putting this out for comparison’s sake… they both have a life of their own.”