type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 3 genre Reality TV

Ever sat through an episode of The Great British Baking Show and longed for the skill to master those scrumptious recipes yourself? PBS hears you and is here with a holiday treat.

The network will air two marathons of the popular baking show’s spin-off, The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, respectively. Settle in for six hours of top tips and step-by-step guidance from the show’s judges and celebrity chefs, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, as they talk you through re-creating their famous baked treats. There’ll be plenty of holiday-inspired recipes to make viewers salivate too.

“We’re excited to give hungry fans more of what they love with this special taste of Masterclass,” said Beth Hoppe, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, in a statement.

Nothing spreads festive fun like whipping up baked goods in the kitchen — or, you know, binge-watching more qualified bakers do so.

The special episodes air Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 to 6 p.m. ET, and Saturday, Dec. 17, from 12 to 6 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS.