Ghost in the Shell: See Scarlett Johansson in new footage

Scarlett Johansson serves a serious uppercut in the new teaser for Paramount’s upcoming Ghost in the Shell adaptation.

In the brief new clip (above) from the long-gestating film, based on a popular Japanese manga series of the same name, Johansson — veiled by an invisible cloaking device — swoops under an unidentified adversary, landing a forceful punch to his chin that sends her foe spiraling into the air.

Writer and illustrator Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell, which was introduced as a serial publication in 1989, became an international phenomenon over the years, spawning several animated films, video games, and television programs. The 2017 film stars Johansson as The Major, a cyborg policewoman who, along with an elite task force called Section 9, fights cyber criminals and computer hackers who attempt to sabotage Hanka Robotics developments in A.I. technology.

Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed the film, which began shooting in Wellington, New Zealand in April. A Family star Pilou Asbæk, Japanese entertainer Takeshi Kitano, Oscar winner Juliette Binoche, The Wolverine star Rila Fukushima, and Funny Games‘ Michael Pitt costar in the film, which is produced by Avi Arad (Iron Man) and Steven Paul (Ghost Rider).

Ghost in the Shell is scheduled to open nationwide on March 31, 2017. Watch the film’s new clip, and check out previously released footage (and a teaser trailer) below.