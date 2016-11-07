type TV Show run date 10/15/00 creator Larry David performer Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin seasons 9 Current Status In Season

Here are two more reasons to be enthusiastic about the resurrection of Curb Your Enthusiasm: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will be returning to reprise their roles as Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, EW has confirmed.

Danson has appeared in episodes across six seasons of Larry David’s misery-loving comedy, complicating matters onscreen for David when they went into the restaurant business together, while Steenburgen has popped up in three seasons.

Danson currently stars in NBC comedy The Good Place, while his wife, Steenburgen, is a cast member of Fox comedy The Last Man on Earth.

In June, HBO announced that Curb would return to its network for a ninth season. Said David in a statement at the time: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

The series regulars — Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, and Susie Essman — are back in the mix as well.

Deadline first reported the news.