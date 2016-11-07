Curb Your Enthusiasm: Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen returning

Doug Hyun
placeholder
Dan Snierson
November 07, 2016 at 06:38 PM EST

Curb Your Enthusiasm

type
TV Show
run date
10/15/00
creator
Larry David
performer
Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin
seasons
9
Current Status
In Season

Here are two more reasons to be enthusiastic about the resurrection of Curb Your Enthusiasm: Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen will be returning to reprise their roles as Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, EW has confirmed.

Danson has appeared in episodes across six seasons of Larry David’s misery-loving comedy, complicating matters onscreen for David when they went into the restaurant business together, while Steenburgen has popped up in three seasons.

Danson currently stars in NBC comedy The Good Place, while his wife, Steenburgen, is a cast member of Fox comedy The Last Man on Earth.

In June, HBO announced that Curb would return to its network for a ninth season. Said David in a statement at the time: “In the immortal words of Julius Caesar, ‘I left, I did nothing, I returned.’”

The series regulars — Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, and Susie Essman — are back in the mix as well.

Deadline first reported the news.

 

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now