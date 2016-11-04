type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 07/15/16 performer Winona Ryder, David Harbour broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

In news sure to please Stranger Things fans and Eggo executives, Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven for season 2 of the popular series. The announcement of the young actress’ return is sure to set the internet ablaze — something that she has been quite good at since the show’s debut.

Over the last four months, Brown has been an internet darling, dominating the Emmys with her costars, rapping some Nicki Minaj, and trading compliments with Harry Potter himself.

While we will have to wait until 2017 to see what new shenanigans and breakfast foods Eleven will get into, let’s look back on the, ahem, 11 times Brown ruled the internet.

1. Move over Hopper, she found a new father figure

It’s the crossover that we didn’t even know we needed. The love fest between Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and Brown began when he interviewed her for Elle magazine. Then Paul joked on The Tonight Show that he wanted to adopt the young actress. It all culminated in an adorable Instagram pic of the new family, featuring the duo and Paul’s wife, Lauren Parsekian.

2. She can spit

There’s clearly something about Nicki Minaj’s verse on “Monster” that appeals to pop culture royalty. First, it was Adele on Carpool Karaoke, and then it was Brown showing off her MC skills on The Tonight Show.

3. ‘He was Harry Potter’

Among the Hollywood stars who have fallen in love with the kids of Stranger Things is the ultimate child actor all grown up: Daniel Radcliffe. During a radio interview, the Harry Potter actor raved about the acting skills of Brown and company, even saying that he wasn’t that good when he was their age. Upon hearing that, Brown responded, “He says, ‘I wasn’t that good when I was younger,’ — he was Harry Potter. Let’s just review…I think he was doing pretty fine.”

http://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Then, once the show began, they did Kimmel another solid by riding around in character to hand out PB&J sandwiches from the host’s mom.

To top off the night, the actress shared a Twitter montage of all the celebrities she met, including John Travolta and James Corden.

11. Neville Longbottom + Eleven

Once again showing her connection to the Harry Potter universe, Brown joined with Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis for an Instagram post, where he showed off his “XI” tattoo, joking that she was the inspiration.