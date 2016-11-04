Game of Thrones type TV Show network HBO Where to watch Close Streaming Options

As the author of the Song of Ice and Fire book series, which provides the foundation for TV’s Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin is no stranger to contentious power struggles. Now less than a week before Election Day, the novelist has turned his attention from Westeros to the White House and denounced Donald Trump.

In a new post on his LiveJournal blog, Martin writes of the GOP nominee, “In my lifetime, there has never been a presidential candidate more unfit to lead this nation.”

Noting that New Mexico (where he lives) has become a battleground state in recent elections, Martin says he’s been struck by the differences between Trump’s campaign ads and those of Hillary Clinton. While the former are “fairly standard political attack ads” — that is, full of name-calling and innuendo, but lacking substance — Clinton’s ads “just show Trump being Trump.” They show him mocking a disabled reporter, making lewd comments about women to Billy Bush, saying he wants to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and more.

“Hillary does not need to use the sort of hoary attack ads that Trump is using,” Martin writes. “She only needs to present him as he is, and let his own words condemn them. And they do.”

He adds, “You don’t need to like Hillary. You don’t need to listen to what Hillary says about Trump, or what I say about Trump. You just need to listen to Trump. If you can do that, and still consider voting for him… well….”

