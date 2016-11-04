Eddie Vedder tours Wrigley Field in 1992 throwback video

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has made his love for the Chicago Cubs clear during the team’s playoff run and eventual World Series win, and a throwback video making the rounds online proves Vedder is definitely more foul-weather fan than fairweather.

The video, filmed in Chicago in 1992, is a walk down memory lane (there’s even a payphone! Remember those?), and shows a young Vedder pointing out all the important parts of Wrigley Field, like the player’s parking lot, where you can snag autographs, and the empty flagpoles (the video was shot in March and the season wouldn’t begin until April, though just for the record, the Cubs would go 78-84 in 1992).

Vedder is a native of Evanston, Illinois, and grew up a die-hard Cubs fan, so it makes sense that he’s so excited to show off his home turf. And we mean that literally — in the video, Vedder discovers a box of game-used sod with cleat marks and all, and is positively giddy, taking his time to smell the sweet, sweet grass, and scope out which piece would be best to take home with him.

Since the video, Vedder’s devotion to the curse-plagued Cubbies hasn’t wavered. In 2008, he released a song about the Cubs, “All the Way,” which the team used in an emotional montage video after winning the World Series Wednesday for the first time since 1908.