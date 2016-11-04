Calvin Harris thanks Rihanna and Taylor Swift for 'This Is What You Came For'

Calvin Harris tweeted his thanks Friday to collaborators Rihanna and Taylor Swift after hearing that their track “This Is What You Came For” had gone double platinum in the United Kingdom. The DJ thanked Rih for her vocal performance and his ex Swift for co-writing the song.

“I am blessed to work with incredible artists,” tagging Rihanna and Swift before adding, “thank you!!!” on Twitter. Swift originally wrote the song to “This Is What You Came For” under a pseudonym while in a relationship with Harris. After what seemed like an amicable split, Swift revealed herself to be the song’s writer in July.

I am blessed to work with incredible artists @rihanna @taylorswift13 thank you!!! https://t.co/xJrRwrbvr1 — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) November 4, 2016

Back in July, Harris sounded off on Twitter about Swift’s authorship when he called her an “amazing lyric writer.” He added, “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym. Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though.”

Swift has since performed the song at her recent concert in Texas. She invited the crowd to sing along saying, “I’ve never played this song live before, but if you know it, maybe you could sing along, and then I could get to know what that feels like to hear it sung back to me.”