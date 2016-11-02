Stephen Colbert creates parody show around Hillary Clinton's emails

Christian Holub
November 02, 2016 at 01:25 PM EDT

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

TV Show
In Season

The latest iteration of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal has been almost farcical. First there was the Anthony Weiner connection, and then more information suggested that FBI Director James Comey’s letter to Congress broke with standard department policy. Stephen Colbert has an idea for how to spice this story up, however. On Tuesday night’s show, he debuted a trailer for a fake TV show: FBI: Email Readers Unit

In the style of CBS crime dramas like NCISFBI: Email Readers Unit would feature Colbert as “rogue FBI director” Comey and his crack squad scrambling to read 650,000 emails from Huma Abedin’s laptop before the election. 

“We’ve got a live one here! Subject line: ‘Should I authorize the murder of Anthony Scalia?’ Oh my god,” Colbert said. “Wait, false alarm, it’s an email from Fresh Direct. Twenty percent off — that’s pretty good.”

Watch the clip below.

