Gregg Allman relaunches tour after health scare

Gregg Allman returns to the stage after a health scare earlier this year. The musician announced in August he would not be touring through October 16 due to “serious health issues.” The rocker was medically cleared to tour by his doctors in September and performed at the Laid Back Red Rocks festival on October 29.

Next on the calendar for Allman, he will have a brief residency at the City Winery in New York City starting November 6. “I love coming to New York and staying a while,” Allman said in a statement. “It feels natural.”

Following his run at the City Winery, Allman will embark on winter tour starting on December 30 and running through January 21, which includes a four night run at The Grand Opera House in Macon, Georgia.

Ticket information can be found here and the full list of tour dates below.

11/6 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/7 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/9 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/10 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/11 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/13 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/14 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/16 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/17 – New York, NY – City Winery

11/18 – New York, NY – City Winery

12/30 – Savannah, GA – Lucas Theatre For The Arts

12/31 – Savannah, GA – Lucas Theatre For The Arts

1/3 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

1/4 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

1/6 – Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Casino

1/7 – Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget Lake Charles

1/10 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

1/11 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

1/13 – Robinsonville, MS – Horseshoe Tunica Hotel & Casino

1/14 – Chattanooga, TN – Tivoli Theatre

1/17 – Macon, GA – The Grand Opera House

1/18 – Macon, GA – The Grand Opera House

1/20 – Macon, GA – The Grand Opera House

1/21 – Macon, GA – The Grand Opera House