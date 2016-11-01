20th Century Women trailer: Annette Bening stars

placeholder
Oliver Gettell
November 01, 2016 at 01:01 PM EDT

20th Century Women

type
Movie
genre
Comedy, Drama
release date
12/28/16
runtime
118 minutes
performer
Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup
director
Mike Mills
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R

A good man is hard to raise in the new trailer for 20th Century Women, Mike Mills’ semi-autbiographical drama starring Annette Bening as a steadfast single mom bringing up a teenage boy in 1970s California.

Set to the sounds of the Buzzcocks and the Talking Heads, the trailer opens with Bening’s Dorothea Fields pondering how to connect with her son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), as he comes of age. “It’s 1979 and nothing means anything,” she says, “and I know you less and less every day.”

Fortunately, Dorothea is able to lean on two younger women in Jamie’s life for support. Greta Gerwig portrays Abbie, a free-spirited punk artist living as a boarder in the Fields’ home, and Elle Fanning plays Julie, a precocious teenage neighbor.

At one point, Julie asks, “Don’t you need a man to raise a man?”

“No, I don’t think so,” Dorothea replies. “I think you’re what’s going to work for him.”

The trailer goes on to offer glimpses of excitement, confusion, anger, love, pain, and introspection — and not just on Jamie’s behalf.

See the new poster for 20th Century Women and an exclusive image below, and watch the trailer above. The film opens Dec. 25.

Gunther Gampine; Courtesy of A24

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now