Amazon Studios has confirmed that actress Jessica Harper will appear in the company’s remake of Suspiria, which started shooting Monday in Italy. Harper was the star of Dario Argento’s original 1977 film, one of the most beloved and influential horror movies of all-time.

The new version of Suspiria is directed by Luca Guadagnino (A Bigger Splash) and stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Mia Goth. According to the official log line, the film concerns Susie Bannion, a young American woman who travels to the prestigious Markos Tanz Company in Berlin in 1977, arriving just as one of its members, Patricia, has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. As Susie makes extraordinary progress under the guidance of Madame Blanc, the Company’s revolutionary artistic director, she befriends another dancer, Sara, who shares her suspicions that the Matrons, and the Company itself, may be harboring a dark and menacing secret.