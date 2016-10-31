Lip Sync Battle: Regina Hall tries on The Weeknd's hair

Spike TV
Ariana Bacle
October 31, 2016 at 02:57 PM EDT

Lip Sync Battle

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season

Although The Weeknd has shed his signature hair in his more recent music videos, that look comes back to life in a new clip from the upcoming Lip Sync Battle, where Regina Hall channels the “Starboy” singer for a performance of “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”

Hall wears a Weeknd-style wig along with painted-on facial hair in the clip, which also includes her surrounded by women clad in lingerie and tickling her with feather dusters — something that isn’t as sexy as it might sound, judging by Hall’s comically annoyed reaction.

See the clip above, and watch the Lip Sync Battle episode — which features Hall battling Lupita Nyong’o — when it airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Spike.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now