type TV Show Current Status In Season

Although The Weeknd has shed his signature hair in his more recent music videos, that look comes back to life in a new clip from the upcoming Lip Sync Battle, where Regina Hall channels the “Starboy” singer for a performance of “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).”

Hall wears a Weeknd-style wig along with painted-on facial hair in the clip, which also includes her surrounded by women clad in lingerie and tickling her with feather dusters — something that isn’t as sexy as it might sound, judging by Hall’s comically annoyed reaction.

See the clip above, and watch the Lip Sync Battle episode — which features Hall battling Lupita Nyong’o — when it airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Spike.