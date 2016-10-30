type Movie genre Horror, Sci-fi release date 03/24/17 runtime 103 minutes performer Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds director Daniel Espinosa Current Status In Season mpaa R

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds have blasted off into orbit with the first trailer for the space-set thriller, Life.

They play two members of a six-person crew aboard the International Space Station, where they make a groundbreaking discovery: the first evidence of life on Mars. But as the crew begins to conduct research, it’s soon apparent that that harmless-looking life form sitting in a petri dish isn’t so harmless after all — as evidenced by it grabbing another crew member by the arm and definitely not letting go — and proves to be more intelligent than anyone expected.

As the action unfolds, words from John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “We choose to go to the moon” speech at Rice University are heard in the background. As alarms go off on the space station and chaos ensues, the words ring ominous. “No man can fully grasp how far and how fast we have come,” he says, later adding, “And, therefore, as we set sail we ask God’s blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure on which man has ever embarked.”

From the looks of this, they’ve definitely got the hazardous and dangerous parts down.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) and also starring The Girl on the Train’s Rebecca Ferguson, Life will make its way into theaters on Memorial Day 2017.