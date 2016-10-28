Hot on Hulu: The must-see Halloween shows to stream
Credit: FOX
Each week, EW highlights the best programming on Hulu with Hot on Hulu. This week, our favorite shows to watch for Halloween…
Halloween is upon us, so what better time than now to watch some spooky, scary television?
In this week's edition of Hot on Hulu from Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with Hulu, we highlight five shows that embody the spirit of Halloween, from the miniseries Over the Garden Wall to American Horror Story.
Watch our recommendations below, and find the latest on Hulu here.
