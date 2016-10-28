Hailee Steinfeld joins the EW PopFest lineup

Hailee Steinfeld is on the edge of a major moment… and she’s about to spend some of that moment at EW PopFest.

The actress had star-making turns in movies like True Grit and Pitch Perfect 2, and her career is expected to reach new heights with The Edge of Seventeen, out Nov. 18 and produced by James L. Brooks. Further, her debut EP, Haiz, is out now, with hit singles including “Love Myself” and “Hell Nos and Headphones,” and she recently collaborated with Zedd on “Starving.” Now she’ll be performing and previewing The Edge of Seventeen this weekend on the EW PopFest stage. How’s that for a fab one-two punch?

Steinfeld joins an already stacked lineup at PopFest, including performances by JoJo, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Tove Lo, and Jake Miller, to name a few. Guests will have a opportunity to pick up a mic on the Lip Sync Battle stage while Survivor lovers will have the chance to attempt some real challenges from the show. Fans of Gilmore Girls, Grey’s Anatomy, The CW’s superhero shows, This Is Us, and so much more will have the chance to see their favorite stars up close and in person, while Jennifer Aniston will be on hand with her Office Christmas Party cast mates and Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston will conjure up a sneak peak of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

EW PopFest runs from Oct. 29-30 at The Reef in Downtown Los Angeles. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ewpopfest.com.