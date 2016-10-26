Ron Howard responds to Tom Hanks' SNL impersonation

On last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host Tom Hanks unveiled a new impression to audiences: his take on director Ron Howard. The two men have worked together frequently, including the new film Inferno, but does Hanks have his director down cold?

Howard appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Conan to rate his collaborator. Explaining that Hanks told him beforehand about the impression and noting that he’s a “great guy,” Howard asked, “Would you say he’s an impressionist? Do you think that’s any kind of real impression of me?”

As he spoke, however, Howard mimicked the hand movements Hanks himself pantomimed during the sketch.

“You just did it,” host Conan O’Brien joked to Howard about his hand movements. “And you do it a lot backstage.”

Check out Hanks’ impression of Howard below.