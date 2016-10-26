Using nothing but a recorder and a maniacal sense of imagination, YouTube channel Shittyflute has taken iconic pop hits, and even film scores, to a new low by playing the tunes with a recorder. Yep, the instrument you probably played in elementary school.

The annoying but hilarious videos feature remixed renditions of memorable songs, including Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”, Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Abba’s “Dancing Queen”, George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” and many more. The channel went as far to Rick-Roll themselves with an abrasive cover of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”. As an added clever touch, each video features the singer with a photoshopped recorder as their microphone.

The best of the best from the film and TV world didn’t go untouched; John William’s epic opening crawl music from Star Wars gets a makeover. Even the Pokémon animated series theme song tries to be “the very best.”

Listen to several of the hits below at your own risk.