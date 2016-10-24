type TV Show Current Status In Season

The men of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit see sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse on their show each week, and now, they’re taking a stand with a powerful new PSA to make sure art doesn’t imitate life.

“Boys will be boys,” Chris Meloni, Ice-T, Dann Florek, and Danny Pino — along with Blair Underwood, Tate Donovan, Anthony Edwards, and Andre Braugher — repeat, at first jokingly, and then more seriously in the 30-second video.

At the end of the video, a frame flashes, saying “Enough. Together we can raise a generation of boys to respect women and girls.” The clip’s goal is to call attention to the fact that sexual assault against women must be prevented by adjusting societal norms, and instilling in children from a young age that it’s important to treat women and girls with respect.

The video was directed by SVU star Mariska Hargitay and produced by the Joyful Heart Foundation, which she launched in 2004 to help victims of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and child abuse after being inspired by fan mail she received from survivors telling her their stories. Since then, the foundation has raised over $28 million and helped more than 15,000 survivors.

There are several different versions of the PSA, also featuring TV stars Raul Esparza, Andrew Rannells, Daniel Dae Kim, David Marciano, and Peter Hermann.

Watch the 30-second clip below, and watch all of the clips here.