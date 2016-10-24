Halloween on HBO Max: Poltergeist among streaming options
Advertisement
Credit: MGM; Courtesy Everett Collection
If you're looking for ways to get into the Halloween spirit, HBO has plenty of options that are sure to scare viewers during the spooky season.
The original Poltergeist film, written and produced by Steven Spielberg, is just one of the many classic horror films available for streaming on HBO Max.
Plus, Godzilla fans have plenty to celebrate with a slew of films available to stream from the Shōwa era. Other film series with multiple titles streaming include the Conjuring universe, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Omen.
Read on for HBO Max's complete list of horror titles streaming right now.
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
- All Monsters Attack
- American Psycho
- American Psycho II
- Amityville 3-D
- Amityville II: The Possession
- Annabelle
- Annabelle Comes Home
- Annabelle: Creation
- Antlers
- The Batman vs. Dracula
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Blob
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
- The Brood
- Bug
- Carnival of Souls
- Cast a Deadly Spell
- Cat People
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- Cronos
- Culpa
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Damien: Omen II
- The Dark Half
- Daybreakers
- Dead Ringers
- The Dead Zone
- Destroy All Monsters
- The Devil's Rejects
- Diabolique
- Disturbing Behavior
- Dracula A.D. 1972
- Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
- The Empty Man
- Equinox
- Eraserhead
- The Exorcist
- Exorcist II: The Heretic
- The Eyes of My Mother
- Eyes Without a Face
- The Faculty
- The Field Guide to Evil
- The Final Conflict
- First Man Into Space
- The Fly (1958)
- The Fly (1986)
- The Fly II
- The Fog
- The Forever Purge
- Frankenstein 1970
- Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- From Hell
- Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster
- Godzilla (1954)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Godzilla, King of the Monsters
- Godzilla Rides Again
- Godzilla vs. Hedorah
- Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla
- Gremlins
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Halloween Kills
- The Happening
- The Haunting in Connecticut
- Häxan
- Hellboy
- The Hitcher
- Hollow Man
- Horror of Dracula
- Horsemen
- Hostel
- House
- House of 1000 Corpses
- The Hunger
- I Am Legend
- I Was a Teenage Zombie
- The Infernal Cauldron
- Invasion of Astro-Monster
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- It
- It Chapter Two
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
- Justice League Dark
- King Kong
- Kwaidan
- Last Night in Soho
- Life After Beth
- The Lure
- Malignant
- Mary Reilly
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- The Most Dangerous Game
- Mothra vs. Godzilla
- Multiple Maniacs
- My Bloody Valentine
- The Mystery of the Wax Museum
- The Night House
- Night of the Living Dead
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- Old
- The Omen (1976)
- The Omen (2006)
- Omen IV: The Awakening
- Onibaba
- The Order
- Ouija
- Poltergeist
- The Possession
- The Relic
- Return to House on Haunted Hill
- A Return to Salem's Lot
- The Ring Two
- The Ruins
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula
- Scanners
- The Shining
- Sisters
- The Stepford Wives
- Stephen King's Cat Eye
- Stephen King's It
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Terror of Mechagodzilla
- The Testament of Dr. Mabuse
- Texas Chainsaw
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2
- Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- Tusk
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
- Ugetsu
- Under the Skin
- The Uninvited
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Vampyr
- Village of the Damned
- The War of the Gargantuas
- We're All Going to the World's Fair
- Wes Craven's New Nightmare
- What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
- What Lies Beneath
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe
- The X from Outer Space
- Young Frankenstein
Comments have been disabled on this post